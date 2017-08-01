PESHAWAR: A 15-year-old girl died of dengue fever at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday night.

According to hospital sources, the girl was brought to the Khyber Teaching hospital a week back. She was a resident of Tehkal, an area in Peshawar from where most of the cases of dengue fever have been reported from.

Sources said, 914 people suspected of having dengue fever have been brought to the hospital. Out of the count, 110 were still under treatment at Khyber Teaching. On the other hand, six patients were being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex. The people being treated for the dengue virus have been kept in separate wards of the hospital.