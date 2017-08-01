MULTAN: 27 suspects of the recent panchayat revenge rape case have been remanded by a magistrate, after the police had not acquired any physical remand of the suspects.

The number of suspects taken into custody was 27 which included 5 women. They were all presented in the court of judicial magistrate Pervais Khan.

An FIR No. 517/17 was lodged against the members of the panchayat by the Muzzaffarbad police.

The Police arrested the suspects and got a 3-day physical remand. The men were sent to district jail while the women were kept in a women jail.

The three member committee created by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif submitted its report on the incident to him. The committee had done a thorough investigation. They visited the crime scene, collected information about the incident from the locals, took statements of both parties as well as of the police officials linked with the case.

The members of the committee included Punjab Constabulary DIG Malik Abu Bakr Khuda Bakhsh and Sargodha Regional Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed. Chief Minister Inspection Team Chairman Irfan Ali headed the committee.