Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai has quit the party as per media reports.

Ayesha Gulalai was in the National Assembly on a reserved seat from South Waziristan.

In a facebook post Gulalai said "due to immoral character of Imran Khan and the gang around him, calling PTI workers "worthless" and "chotay workers" and rampant corruption by Imran Khan's agent Pervez Khattak in KP, MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir has left PTI and would hold a press conference to address the issue on Wednesday.”

As per PTI spokesman, the post was fake and would be deleted and a clarification would be issued by Gulalai.

While MPA from Punjab Sadia Sohail said, "It's shocking to hear that she is leaving PTI, as she was a very good and hardworking person of our party. Day before yesterday she had come with her father to Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan."

She further said, "If she had any issues she should have discussed and resolved them instead of leaving the party like this. There are other ladies in the party too, we never faced such issues."

Earlier, Naz Baloch also left PTI saying it was a 'male chauvinist' party.