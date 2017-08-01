Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that Article 62, 63 should not be repealed even if he is disqualified in any case.

In an interview on tv program he said that every leader should be honest and sagacious. The anchor asked “If you are disqualified under Constitution Article 62, 63 what happens then?” To which PTI chief said, “Even if I don’t fall under Article 62, 63 I should be disqualified but the article should not be repealed.”

Imran Khan also replied regarding the controversial statement that Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had asked Imran Khan to take Panama case in the apex court. The judge never talked to him privately he clarified. “Owner of a private news organization and PML-N is conspiring against me,” he claimed.

Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case under Article 62, in view of his Dubai employment and UAE Iqama. While a disqualification case is being heard in SC against Imran Khan.