BAHAWALNAGAR - Besides opting for road safety measures, awareness among citizens regarding traffic rules is prerequisite to avoid accidents.

This was stated by DSP (traffic) Moin Ashraf Buttar while talking to a delegation of Bahawalnagar Press Club (BPC) at his office here the other day.

He said that people should be well aware of the sensitivity of traffic signals. He said that minor negligence of drivers can cause major accidents. "However, the traffic police have taken special measures to minimize accidents in Bahawalnagar district," he added. The DSP said that the cops are discharging duty with dedication on roads despite intense weather. He lauded the role of mediamen for betterment of the society. He also acknowledged the role of the BPC for development of the society. "The BPC is the only forum where true journalism is practiced," he pointed out.

Senior journalists including Shahid Nazar, Sohail Khan, Sajjad Wattoo and Sheikh Ghulam Rasool were present on the occasion.