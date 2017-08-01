Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the elections schedule for NA-120 by-polls which will be held on September 17th, reported Waqt News.

The seat was emptied after disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after Panama verdict by Supreme Court.

According to ECP, the nomination papers can be submitted from 10 to 12 August.

The papers will scrutinized from August 15 to 17 while final list of candidates will be posted on August 26th, ECP stated.

The announcement of development projects for the constituency will also be banned, ECP further mentioned.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)’s Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s candidate Dr. Yasmin Rasheed will contest for the Member of National Assembly (MNA) seat.