ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday asked all political parties to submit consolidated statement of party bank accounts on Form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant by August 29.

While the ECP also asked the parliamentarians to submit details of financial assets until September 30.

A spokesperson of the Election Commission said the political parties, failed to submit account statements, will not be eligible to obtain election symbols for contesting the next elections.

Members of the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are required to submit the assets information to the ECP.

A letter has been sent to the secretaries of all four assemblies in this regard.

Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 all the political parties are required to submit a consolidated statement of bank accounts within 60 days from the close of each financial year.

According to the law, every leader of the party must sign the bank accounts accompanying the statement of accounts stating the no funds from any source prohibited under the political Order, 2002 were received, and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.

It may be added here that in terms of Article 14 of the Political Party Order, 2002, a party, which fails to submit its statement of accounts under Article 13, will not be eligible to obtain election symbol for contesting elections for Majils-e-Shoora (Parliament) and Provincial Assemblies.

Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Imran Khan is facing a similar case in the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan over the charges of his party receiving funds from prohibited sources from overseas, and has been asked to submit details of his party’s accounts.

Meanwhile, the ECP Monday issued instructions for making necessary arrangements to register Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Fata in electoral rolls.

According to the ECP, special instructions have been issued to the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to include the names of these IDPs in voters list.

The arrangements have also been made to register the IDPs during annual review process of electoral rolls, which is expected in September, 2017 to ensure that all male and female Fata are registered as voters.

The ECP has also requested the Chief Secretary KP to fully cooperate with the ECP staff and ensure all arrangements for registration of IDPs of Fata as voters.