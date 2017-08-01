Islamabad - JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said yesterday they will stand by their senior coalition partner (PML-N) in the difficult time.

Extending unconditional support to PML-N candidate for PM slot, he told the media here that his party wanted continuity of democratic order in the country.

Responding to a question, Fazl said the decision of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification invited concerns across the world but praised the ruling PML-N for accepting and implementing the decision to let the system function.

To a question about Articles 62 and 63 in the constitution and the JUI-F stand on it, he said the issue was not with these articles but the interpretation of the words ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ - that needed to be explained clearly.

He said that besides these articles, the constitutional cover granted to the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also needed to be examined as this institution was used to victimise the politicians, and it would be used in this fashion in future too.

Fazl further said that the politicians had given it a constitutional cover while passing 18th Constitutional Amendment but nobody was talking about it.

Similarly Article 6 in the constitution also needed to be examined and explained as to how it would be made effective and productive, he added.

To a question about his party’s plan to bring a no-confidence move against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Fazlur Rehman said that they could consider it and the JUI-F provincial chief was here [at the venue] and they would discuss their political options in the province. He alleged that the PTI mandate in the province was based on rigging and claimed that their party was the largest political force in the province which was truly reflecting the sentiments of the people of KP.

To a question about the PTI chief’s allegation of corruption against him and his announcement to penalise him, the JUI-F chief said that in the past too certain elements had launched vilification campaign against him but they had failed to bring even an iota of corruption against him.

Criticising Imran Khan and his way of politics, the JUI-F chief said that he could not brow beat him and by levelling such baseless allegations he could not befool the masses as people of Pakistan know him well and the character and politics of Imran Khan was also before them.

To a question about Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Allama Tahirul Qadari’s return plan, he said that it should not be made an issue as he was their old friend and on host of issues they have similarity in thoughts.