Jamat-Ud-Dawa Amir, Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest was extended for two more months by the Punjab Government.

According to the media reports, Punjab Government extended the duration of the detention of Hafiz Saeed through a formal notification who is the Amir of the banned organization Jamat-Ud-Dawa.

It is essential to mention that Hafiz Saeed was house arrested at January 31st this year for 90 days. His house arrest then saw a 3 month extension which was to end on July 27th but is now being extended once again for 2 months.