Multan - Noted politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi claimed on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had told him that the judiciary would give a verdict “against the parliament and Nawaz Sharif would resign”.

“I can say this all on oath. He (Imran Khan) also said in front of party’s core committee that the army wanted the same,” he told the media at a hurriedly called press conference at Multan Press Club.

Hashmi said Imran told him that a technocrat government would be set up after dismissal of the Nawaz government and the PTI would form the next government after elections.

Geo TV reported Hashmi as saying: “Imran told me that elections will take place in September and the PTI will be able to form government.”

“Imran told me that the successor judges of Justice Tassaduq Jillani would dissolve the parliament. I told him that it would be violation of the constitution and martial law would ensue,” he added.

Hashmi lashed out at Imran for doing “highly irresponsible politics” that would endanger his own future. The senior politician warned the PTI would be banned if foreign funding to the party is proved. He said the PTI got an opportunity to celebrate in Islamabad, but they behaved like Pervez Musharraf. He said that he would have been happy if Nawaz Sharif would have been deposed on charges of corruption. He said that he wondered how fragile the verdict against the prime minister was.

He said that he had advised the government to keep good terms with the army, but it did not heed to his advice. He said though the parliament existed, its backbone had been broken. “I repeat that Imran Khan had been frequently talking about judges and the judiciary. Even last night he pointed out that Justice Khosa proposed the issue should be taken to the court. “The (Justice Asif Saeed Khosa) issue should be taken to the Judicial Council,” he said. Hashmi said that he got three opportunities to pray inside the holy Ka’ba. “I never prayed for throne or a son; I always prayed to the Almighty to keep me on the right track,” he added.

“Whether the Supreme Court summons me or the army court martials me; I’ll stand firm on my words. If they don’t, it’s their will,” he declared.

Reacting to Hashmi’s remarks, a PTI spokesman said his statements were a pack of lies. The statements associated with Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and Arif Alvi are false, the spokesman said. He added: “It is not Imran Khan’s fault if the PML-N is unwilling to embrace Hashmi despite his sycophancy.”

Hashmi served twice in the federal cabinet under Nawaz Sharif in 1990-92 and 1997-99. He was appointed central president of PML-N after the 1999 coup of General Pervez Musharraf against the Nawaz government. He led the PML-N in the controversial 2002 general elections. In 2003, Hashmi was arrested and he faced a trial on charges of treason in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi. He was released on August 4 2007.

In the 2008 elections, Hashmi won a record three seats out of the four contested; he only lost to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his home city of Multan. Hashmi also beat Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in his hometown Rawalpindi.

On December 24, 2011, Hashmi ascended to join the PTI and was elected party president in the 2013 party elections. In 2013 elections, Hashmi won both seats. He contested elections in Islamabad and Multan.

However, he fell out with the party leadership after publicly opposing the decision to hold mass protests against the Nawaz government. Subsequently, he resigned from the party and the parliament. On 16 October 2014, he unsuccessfully tried to reclaim his home constituency as an independent candidate. He was backed by the ruling PML-N.

