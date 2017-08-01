ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of Imran Khan's disqualification case, the chief justice observed today that prohibited funds can be confiscated but there can be no disqualification over the matter according to the law.

Under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar the three-member Supreme Court bench had resumed the hearing of the disqualification case which was filed against the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The other members of the bench included Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The petition was filed last year by Hanif Abbasi of PML-N to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for failing to declare their assets and the violation of the income tax ordinance and peoples act.

The petition claimed that PTI received funds from illicit organizations and individuals. It called PTI a “foreign funded party’.

The hearing started with Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh presenting his arguments.

The PTI chief’s counsel Anwar Mansoor was questioned by the bench about the allegations made by Sheikh.

On Monday the three member bench maintained that every political party was answerable over the source of its funding according to Article 17(3) of the Constitution.

This was the bench’s response to the arguments of Mansoor who had claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan held no right to audit a political party’s funds after they have been audited by a chartered accountancy firm.

During this hearing, Abbasi’s counsel had presented their objections to the funding records that were submitted by the PTI. They claimed that the records were inaccurate.