LAHORE - Officers serving the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at key positions have dual nationality and less operational relevance to their field.

Presently, PIA’s new CEO is Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, holding US nationality, who worked as bureaucrat before resigning and moving abroad working in public sector reform in Nepal, Egypt, Macedonia, Rwanda and Nigeria. He also provided consultancy to World Bank, ADB and UN. Chief operating officer (COO) Qadir Qureshi is an Australian national with some experience in an airline subsidiary but no relevance to operational planning. His chief commercial officer /director marketing Bilal Munir Shaikh, ex COO Mobilink, is also a dual national. As long as PIA does not move to serve the convenience of passengers even at the cost of inconvenience of its paid employees all its flight operations to Europe, Gulf, America, Canada and other countries will fail to even make breakeven.

For PIA, with an assured ethnic traffic, enough to fill all its flights and break even or be profitable, all that was required was to follow basic requirements of a service oriented organization submitting to convenience and wishes of its clients and cater to supply and demand requirements of its revenue paying clients. In an age of digital communication, mere location of PIA headoffice at Karachi with bulk of revenue passenger traffic from northern hubs should not have become an obstacle in catering to convenience of passengers and providing flights originating from hubs of convenience to customers instead of the convenience of employees. There is no commercial logic in decision made by PIA to halt three weekly flights from Peshawar and two from Lahore for Kuala Lumpur and instead change the schedule to all four flights starting from Karachi with convenient connections to passengers when 90 percent of revenue passengers for Malaysia are mostly skilled and unskilled labour who reside in north. This would only serve to consolidate and boost revenue of other airlines like Malindo Air which operates four weekly flights from Lahore and plans to expand its frequency with more flights from Lahore and Islamabad and even Karachi. These inexplicable decisions by PIA have previously facilitated shift of Pakistani origin ethnic traffic, which was once the backbone of PIA revenues to Emirates, Ethihad, Qatar and it was no coincidence that those PIA executives who served them were adequately rewarded with jobs in their subsidiaries or GSA etc. It is PIA which has to shift its operational bases with support routine maintenance infrastructure to Islamabad or else face liquidation due to over-burdening cost of positioning aircraft which makes all their regional and international flights unprofitable inspite of good average load seat factors. Aggressive marketing alone cannot bring back PIA loyal ethnic traffic which was forced to switch to other convenient options offering services near their locations of residence.

Like any service provider, it is PIA which has to facilitate customers by scheduling its aircraft and offer direct flights from hubs where majority of customers find it convenient to embark and disembark their journey, or else lose their customers and become burden on tax payer.

When contacted, spokesman for PIA said that above said officers were selected among the candidates who applied for the posts.

He said that there were more than 20 candidates for the slot of COO but Zia Qadir was only candidate having airline service background due to which he was selected for the job. While for the job of marketing department there were about 12 candidates and Bilal Munir had served as head of a cellular company due to which he was okayed for the job. Talking about the dual nationals, he said that there was no such restriction in the advertisement.

The selection of CCO and COO was done on merit through open competition after rigorous sessions of tests and interviews by a panel of competent experts, he added.