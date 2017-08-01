GUJRANWALA-Easy access of drug addicts and beggars to all the wards of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has become a permanent nuisance for the patients. The hospital security officers claim fool proof security but the hazardous situation is that beggars can easily enter the hospital premises without any restriction. This is a question mark on the performances of security personnel. Once inside the hospital, the beggars roam about unchecked everywhere begging all the time. If they get nothing, they hurl 'harsh words' at the patients and their attendants.