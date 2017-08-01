GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Forest and Wildlife Minister Muhammad Imran has said that Green Pakistan project has been fully implemented in the region.

He said, “Federal government has released Rs 270 million as first installment out of seven hundred million rupees allocated for the project. Under the project, protective bond is also being constructed to stop land erosion in different districts to save forest.”

He said while talking to Radio Pakistan, “Under the project plantation is being carried out in nine hundred kanal lands across Gilgit-Baltistan.”