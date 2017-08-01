ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ch Nisar had dinner in a same hotel Monday.

They held a brief chat during the coincidental meeting at the Aylanto, a Chinese restaurant, at the Civil Junction area near Jinnah Super Market, confirmed a staffer.

Last week, the Supreme Court disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif from public office, a few months before the scheduled general elections which would have seen him become the first prime minister to complete a full five-year term.

Just a day before the announcement of verdict, Ch Nisar in a dramatic press conference announced an exit from politics. He told the media that he would resign from his ministry and the National Assembly on the day the SC announces the Panamagate verdict – be it for the party or against it. On Sunday, PTI chief Imran led his supporters to capital’s Parade Ground to mark their Thanksgiving Day.

According to the hotel staffer, Imran along with KP Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and singer Salman Ahmad was sitting in the restaurant’s yard when Nisar reached.

Passing by their table, Nisar had a brief chat with Imran, the staffer said, adding that he (Nisar) finished his dinner and left the restaurant having another round of brief chat with Imran who was enjoying the dinner near the exit area. No known face accompanied Nisar in the hotel, it is learnt.