KALAM: Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday, the leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami said that any move to repeal Article 62, 63 of the constitution will be opposed by his party.

While addressing a public meeting, Siraj Ul Haq said that Ali Baba has overpowered the gang of 40 delinquents and added that the permission to escape accountability won’t be given to any corrupt person.

He further said that our politics and democracy have been exploited under the hands of land, sugar and drug mafia. He said, “Jamaat-e-Islami will resist any move to repeal Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.”