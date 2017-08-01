LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami leaders held a meeting at Mansora yesterday to develop the future strategy.

It was learnt that JI had decided to continue its corruption free Pakistan movement and in this regard protest rallies would be organised in different cities.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq demanded that the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution should also be applied to the bureaucrats to weed out corruption.

In a statement, he said that all over the world, a thief or a thug could not become the President or the Prime Minister of any country.

He said that Pervez Musharraf should go to jail immediately on return from Dubai.

Sirajul Haq said that many faces had gone pale on the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif

He said that the colonial powers had prepared several pawns and if one earned a bad name, the other could be put forth. However, he said the colonial powers won’t be able to save their pawns as the country was heading towards a ruthless accountability.

He said that the country so far was being ruled by 40 thieves but this gang of thieves was in the grip of Ali Baba. He said that Ali Baba would have to be vigilant till the accountability process was completed.

Sirajul Haq said that Allah Almighty had given many opportunities to Nawaz Sharif but he had betrayed the country and had been loyal to India. While India had been sending bombs to this country, Nawaz Sharif had been sending mangoes and Saris to India, he stated.

The JI chief said that the JI was not against the mandate of the PML-N and it was only against the corrupt mafias who were controlling the country’s politics.

He reiterated that the JI would strongly resist any attempt to drop Articles 62 and 63.

Sirajul Haq said that the enemy powers wanted to sabotage the CPEC but all these conspiracies would be foiled.