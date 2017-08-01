GILGIT - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Gilgit-Baltistan Monday sentenced 37 years imprisonment to an accused for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Kharmang district.

The imprisonment was awarded to the accused, identified as Hamid Hussain, during a hearing in the court of Judge Raja Shahbaz.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million on him.

The court ruled that the prosecution had proved the case against Hamid beyond any shadow of the doubt by producing sufficient evidence in the form of ocular, medical, forensic serological and DNA analysis reports.

It said that all these evidence showed that the accused had raped the victim.

The grandfather of the victim, on March 8, 2017, submitted an application to the Mehdiabad police station, accusing Hamid of sexually assaulting his granddaughter.

The applicant further said that the victim is only eight-year-old and she was on the way home after school when the accused forcibly took her back to school while it has been closed and sexually assaulted her.

The applicant further said the accused closed her mouth by putting his hand and treated her extremely callously.

He requested the court for a legal action as per procedure and the court today sentenced him 37 years imprisonment.