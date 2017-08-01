SHEIKHUPURA - A man alleged killed his six-month-old son by throwing him against a wall upon failure to reconcile with his estranged wife.

The police said the incident occurred in Sheikhupura city's Doshara Ground locality on Monday. The suspect identified as Nadeem had contracted second marriage with Zareen Bibi some 2 years ago and he had a son from the wedlock. Later, the couple developed some difference at which the woman went to her parents house in the same locality. On Monday, the man went to her in-laws to bring back his angry wife. The situation, however, turned ugly when the woman refused to get back. Angry at his wife's stubbornness, he snatched his infant son from mother and threw him against a wall, killing him on the spot. The B-Division Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the complaint of Zareen Bibi.

SUICIDE

An 18-year-old girl committed suicide after a quarrel with her mother here in Khanqah Dogran on Monday. The girl identified as Maria demanded some money from her mother but she refused. Upon which both the woman and her daughter exchange hot words. Disappointed at her mother's refusal, the girl committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. The Khanqah Dogran Police have started investigation.