PESHAWAR - Additional District and Sessions Judge-II Monday sentenced a man to 30 years prison in a double murder case in Dera Ismail Khan.

Additional District and Session Judge-II (AD&SJ) awarded 30 years imprisonment to Muhammad Zeshan s/o Abdullah, a resident of Garah Ladhu. He was accused of killing Abdul Majeed Cheena and his son on May 8, 2003, over a minor dispute.

The double murder incident took place within the limits of the Gomal University police station.

The case was registered by the police under section 302/324. The court also imposed Rs0.2 million fine payable to heirs of the deceased family.

four killed in house fire

Four people were killed and two others injured when fire engulfed a house in Sheikhan area of Peshawar Monday.

The fire erupted due to short circuit in the house owned by Sameen Jan. The incident resulted in killing of Smeen Jan, his wife and his two sons while his two daughters were injured seriously. The injured were rushed to burn centre in Lady Reading Hospital. However, later they were referred to CMH Kharian for further treatment.

­Three dead as roof caved in

Three of a family were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Tatara area of Mulagori area of Khyber Agency.

The incident also left four children of the family also sustained injuries.

The political administration said Monday the ill-fated family was sleeping in a room of their home when its raw roof fell down and buried them under the debris.

Immediately after the incident, the people rushed to the spot and initiated relief works and retrieved the residents of the house from the rubble and shifted them to nearest health centre for medical aid. However, after examination, head of the family Imam Hussain, his wife and two-years-old daughter were declared dead while other four injured children were referred to a Peshawar hospital for proper medical treatment.

According to the dwellers of the area, heavy downpour had damaged the roof that resulted in its collapse. Funeral prayers of the dead were offered and they were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard in Mulagori.