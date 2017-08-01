BAHAWALNAGAr - Members of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) and civil society protested and took out a rally against a media group for its news article targeting independence movement of Kashmir. The protestors, led by Traders Union general secretary Shiekh Fazal Elahi and Apca District Chairman Khalid Alvi, reached the deputy commissioner's office where they chanted slogans against the media group and in favour of Pakistan's Armed Forces. Addressing the participants, Sheikh Fazal Elahi said that misreporting by the group has damaged Kashmir cause.

Khalid Alvi said that the group had earlier launched a false propaganda against the armed forces and now they are trying to defame independence movement of Kashmir. They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of misreporting by the media group.