ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday decided to file four corruption references against Sharif family against the Sharif family and Senator Ishaq Dar in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references would be filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz; son-in-law Muhammad Safdar; former finance minister and father-in-law of his youngest daughter, Ishaq Dar, and others named by the Supreme Court in its Panamagate ruling in the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

The references will be filed against charges of corruption against the Sharif family, Dar as well as Sheikh Saeed, Musa Ghani, Kashif Masood Qazi, Javaid Kiyani and Saeed Ahmed and other individuals who have any direct or indirect connection with the actions of the Sharif family.

The NAB has also constituted a five-member investigation team headed by Additional Director M Rizwan, which will carry out the investigation, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The sources informed The Nation that four deputy directors, including Mehboob Alam, Muhammad Zubair, Aamir Marth and Asma Chaudhary, will assist Rizwan in the corruption references. They claimed that all the names were finalised on Monday by Director General NAB Nasir Iqbal in consultation with the NAB’s top officials.

The sources said that two references will be assigned to the NAB Rawalpindi and another two references to the NAB Lahore.

They said names of Lahore investigation team will be finalised today (Tuesday) and it will investigate the two cases in Lahore. They said that the Lahore team can also get assistance from the NAB Rawalpindi or Headquarters as per requirement.

The sources claimed that Rizwan was part of the investigation team which had investigated the Bank of Punjab corruption scam. He was also part of the three officers’ list who were sent to the Supreme Court by NAB for its representation in the Joint Investigation Team on Panama Papers scam.

The sources rejected media reports that Irfan Mangi, a member of the JIT which investigated the Panama case, will head the investigation team of NAB to probe the Sharif family. A close aide of NAB chairman claimed that Mangi has not been given any role in this regard.

When contacted, the NAB spokesman said that DG NAB Balochistan Irfan Mangi has not been appointed as DG Rawalpindi. “Media is requested to kindly avoid speculations in this regard,” he added.

Earlier, a meeting of the Executive Board of NAB was held in the chair of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhary Monday at the NAB Headquarters.

The meeting was held in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment dated July 28, 2017 regarding the Panama leaks case. It was decided to file four references in the Accountability Courts of Islamabad/Rawalpindi in the stipulated time period of six weeks from the date of judgment.

It was decided in the meeting, the references will be prepared on the basis of the material collected and referred by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report and some other material as may be available with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB having nexus with the assets in the cases or which might subsequently become available in pursuant to the Mutual Legal Assistance requests sent by the JIT to different jurisdictions.

The NAB Executive Board has approved the first reference relating to the Avenfield Properties of Sharif family (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom). The second corruption reference approved by NAB against Sharif family relates to Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment.

The third reference will be related to the 16 companies owned by the Sharif family abroad as mentioned in paragraph 9 of the SC judgment (Flagship Investments Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited; Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited (formerly Quint Eaton Place Limited), Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited (formerly Rivates Estates Limited), Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc and Capital FZE (Dubai).

The fourth reference approved is to be filed against respondent No 10, former finance minister Dar, who, according to the JIT report, has accumulated wealth beyond his known sources of income. The reference against Dar was approved in light of the JIT report that said Dar’s wealth witnessed a staggering 91 times increase from Rs9 million to Rs831m in a short span of time.

However, NAB had not approved filing a reference regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mills, reasoning that the case has already been decided by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The concerned officers were directed for an efficient and professional handling of the entire process in laid down time limit.

Earlier, Chairman NAB met Director General NAB Rawalpindi and other officials of the Bureau met after the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Panama Papers case and discussed the Bureau’s future strategy in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that the Bureau would investigate all the referred cases by SC in the light of the decision in the Panama Papers case. The NAB officials briefed the chairman on the issue and decided that NAB would assign these cases to NAB Rawalpindi Bureau and a team of investigation officers will probe the cases.

The second corruption reference approved by NAB against Sharif family relates to Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment.

The third reference will be related to the 16 companies owned by the Sharif family abroad as mentioned in paragraph 9 of the SC judgment (Flagship Investments Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited; Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited (formerly Quint Eaton Place Limited), Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited (formerly Rivates Estates Limited), Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc and Capital FZE (Dubai).

The fourth reference approved is to be filed against respondent No 10, former finance minister Dar, who, according to the JIT report, has accumulated wealth beyond his known sources of income. The reference against Dar was approved in light of the JIT report that said Dar’s wealth witnessed a staggering 91 times increase from Rs9 million to Rs831m in a short span of time.

However, NAB had not approved filing a reference regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mills, reasoning that the case has already been decided by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The concerned officers were directed for an efficient and professional handling of the entire process in laid down time limit.

Earlier, Chairman NAB met Director General NAB Rawalpindi and other officials of the Bureau met after the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Panama Papers case and discussed the Bureau’s future strategy in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that the Bureau would investigate all the referred cases by SC in the light of the decision in the Panama Papers case. The NAB officials briefed the chairman on the issue and decided that NAB would assign these cases to NAB Rawalpindi Bureau and a team of investigation officers will probe the cases.