WARBURTON - Nankana Sahib managed to secure its place in the list of top five districts of Punjab regarding "Parrho Punjab, Barrho Punjab" vision of the Punjab chief minister.

According to official sources, Nankana Sahib achieved the target of quality education given by Punjab Management and Implementation Unit (PMIU) under Punjab Education Sector Reform Program (PESRP).

Individual quality education parameters in which the district occupied top position are Literacy Numeracy Drive (LND) and students' attendance and infrastructure. School Education Department (SED) and PMIU announced appreciation letter with cash prizes for Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Nankana Sahib on this outstanding achievement. District Education Authority CEO Iftikhar Hassan Butt said that it was hard work, commitment and determination of the schools heads and teachers who understood the CM's vision and added values to the education system. School heads, teachers and the public also congratulated Deputy Commissioner Saira Umer, CEO (education) Iftikhar Hassan Butt and DEOs for this prominent and honourable position of Nankana Sahib in the province.