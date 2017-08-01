ISLAMABAD: The opposition party had been holding meetings headed by opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah. For the second time, the meetings had ended without a consensus on a joint candidate for PM election.

The session was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Pervez Elahi and Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) Tariqullah.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) had pledged allegiance to the ruling party and thus refused to attend the meetings.

At 2:45 pm, the opposition parties will once again sit for a meeting for the same purpose.

On the other hand, the National Assembly will meet today for the election of a new Prime Minister after the ousting of PM Nawaz Sharif over a corruption scandal.

At 3:00pm today, a special session of National Assembly has been called by President Mamnoon Hussain to elect the new leader of the house.

Former State Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been nominated by the ruling party PML-N as the interim PM for 45 days. PTI nominated Sheikh Rashid for the position but couldn’t get backing of any other party except PML-Q.

MQM named the only woman participant Kishwar Zehra to context in the voting for PM. PPP asked its leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar to submit their nomination papers.

Sahibzada Tariqullah of JI has submitted the nomination papers as well.