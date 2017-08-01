PESHAWAR - Following exclusion of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) from the KP government, the Opposition parties in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are mulling over getting united and giving a tough time to the ruling alliance in and outside of the Assembly.

This time, it is the PML-N which is taking interest to see all the Opposition parties in the KP Assembly on one-page, sources said.

Having informal contact so far with other Opposition parties, the PML-N’s close-aid Maulana Fazlur Rehman led JUI-F has shown willingness to take all the opposition parties on board.

It will only aim at opposing the PTI more strongly in days to come for its failed policies in the province by using all forums.

It is a fact that in the last four years, nothing has so far been done by the PTI government in the province.

Having a good working relationship at Centre, the PML-N and JUI-F have agreed to formally contact all the Opposition parties, including the PPP, ANP and the recently expelled QWP from the provincial Cabinet, sources in the PML-N told The Nation on Monday.

There are at least five disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling PTI in the KP Assembly. They miss no opportunity of criticising their own government for not implementing the party’s manifesto in letter and spirit.

The PTI disgruntled would be approached soon, they said.

An annoyed legislature of the PTI requesting not to be named said that they were fully united under the leadership of MPA Qurban Ali Khan.

“We will decide our future line of action if we are contacted,” he said.

The sources said to draw the future line of action and evolve a unified strategy for convening the KP Assembly meeting, all the Opposition parties are likely to meet soon.

The said that the PML-N Parliamentary leaders in the KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota and Amina Sardar had already submitted two separate resolutions in the Assembly Secretariat calling for the resignation of both Speaker Asad Qaiser and Finance Minister Muzaffar Said on corruption charges.

These resolutions said that as Speaker Asad Qaiser and Finance Minister Muzaffar Said are being investigated over corruption charges, they must step down till the completion of the probe.

Qaiser belongs to the PTI while Muzaffar Said is a member of the Jamaat-i-Islami, PTI’s coalition partner in KP.

Once these very important resolutions land on the floor of the House, the opposition would give tough time to the ruling alliance, exposing its real face to the people of the province, they stated.

It would be an eye opener for the PTI and the JI which have been considering themselves clear of any kind of corruption, but that isn’t the reality, they concluded.