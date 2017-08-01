ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over North Korea’s launch of ballistic missile. In a statement, the foreign ministry said the launch of the ballistic missile on July 28th was “in contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions and undermine peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula as well as North East Asia.” “We continue to urge the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] to comply with its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions and to refrain from actions that could lead to escalation of tensions in the region and beyond,” the statement said.