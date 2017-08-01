A petition filed in the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court (SC) earlier today pleaded that the names of the recently abdicated PM, Nawaz Sharif and his family, including his sons Hussain, Hasan and daughter, Maryam along with her husband Capt. (Rtd.) Safdar be put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Filed by the Khudai Khidmatgar institute, the petition also calls upon the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to document references against members of the Sharif family.

The petition also mentions that according to Section 24 (a) of the NAB ordinance, individuals against whom inquiries are being made and has not yet been arrested can be arrested on orders of the NAB chairman.

The petition goes on to assert that there is a chance that members of the family will now try to flee abroad, in light of the greatly highlighted Panama case. It is elementary that their movement be monitored and their names are mentioned on the ECL and warrants for their timely arrest be drawn.

The former PM, Nawaz Sharif was forced to step down from public office on Friday.

NS faced disqualification under the Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution, in face of his failure to disclose un-withdrawn assets from a company based in UAE and a declaration made against him by the Supreme Court. Article 62(1)(f) states that an individual cannot hold office if a court of law has declared him to not be ‘honest’ and ‘truthful.’

The court has also called for references against members of the Sharif family and others in accountability courts.