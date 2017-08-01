ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has concluded to let the prices of petroleum products remain the same for the month of August.

According to the statement that the Ministry gave, the special circumstances are the reason for the decision taken.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in its summary sent to the Ministry on Friday, had recommended to decrease the price of Petrol by Rs. 3.67/litre and the price of Diesel by Rs.5.07/litre. On the other hand, an increase of Rs.13.00/litre in the price of Kerosene Oil and Rs.10.00/litre in the price of Light Diesel Oil was also suggested by OGRA.