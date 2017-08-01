BAHAWALPUR-All the important buildings and roads will be decorated with colourful lights and buntings on Independence Day. Besides, special prayers will also be held in mosques for the prosperity and development of Pakistan. This was crux of a meeting held to finalise schedule for Independence Day celebrations here the other day. ADC (G) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan chaired the meeting.

On the occasion, it was decided that the main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Dring Stadium while an art exhibition, declamation and national song competitions and seminars will also be held to celebrate the Independence Day. Similarly, "Jashan-e-Azadi Float," canal festival and several sports competition will also be part of the Independence Day celebrations.