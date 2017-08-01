SADIQABAD - Local leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) observed thanksgiving day on Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court here the other day.

They gathered at the house of PTI tehsil president Ch Akram and greeted each others 'victory' in Panama case.

They chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman Imran Khan and extended best wishes for him in his struggle against corruption.

They also raised slogans in favour of the JIT members and the SC jury for making sincere efforts to unveil the truth before public.

Addressing the workers, Ch Akram said the SC has given verdict on merit as the rulers are corrupt.

"They are not only involved in looting public money but also laundering it to offshore accounts," he added.

He termed Imran Khan true representative of the public, saying that he will be elected as prime minister of Pakistan in next general elections.

On the other hand, PTI central leader Rana Masood Majeed Khan said while addressing the party workers that the PTI will continue striving against corruption and injustice in the country.

He said that the SC verdict on Panama case has proven that no one is above the law in the country.

"It was a historical verdict in the judicial history of Pakistan in which the country's chief executive was disqualified by the SC for corruption," he pointed out. Another PTI leader Kanwar Saeedul Umar said that July 28 will be remembered in the history of Pakistan. The workers were also distributed sweets.

Sharia enforcement highlighted

A religious scholar highlighted the significance of adhering to the teachings of Quran and following in the footprints of Prophet (SAWW) to be successful in this life and hereafter.

Teaching the participants of five-day "Fehm-e-Deen" program, Tanzeem-e-Islami leader Engr Mukhtar Ahmed Farooqi said that enforcement of Sharia is the only solution to the country's problems.

"Muslims are backward and oppressed across the world due to their indifference to the teachings of Quran," he pointed out. He stressed the need for making everyone's realised about his due role in the development of the society.

He also criticised the rulers for plundering national wealth for personal gains.