Former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai, Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday dismissed reports she was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after her exit from PTI earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Gulalai alleged Imran wanted to introduce western culture in Pakistan, adding that women workers were “not safe in the party”.

“PTI, especially Imran Khan, has no moral values when it comes to treating their female members. I belong to a tribe from Waziristan and for us Pakhtoons, respect and moral values are everything.”

Claiming that PTI has its own rules and regulations for party tickets, Gulalai said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave her two tickets based on her performance.

"PPP knows how to treat and respect women. BB gave me two party tickets for my talent and performance as a worker," she added.

The former PTI worker said nepotism is rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has given government contracts worth billions of rupees to his relatives.