PESHAWAR - The disgruntled lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to adopt a policy of wait and see after expelling of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) from the coalition.

The exclusion has reduced a total number of seats of PTI to 68, including seven seats of Jamaat-e-Islami.

In this connection, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf disgruntled lawmakers of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held at the residence of PTI MPA from Nowshera Qurban Ali Khan.

The meeting was attended by Ziaullah Afridi, Amjad Afridi and other dissident members of the PTI.

Sharing details of the meeting, Qurban Ali Khan said that the members were

concerned about their party funds and corruption of certain Cabinet members.

He said that the dissident members want to hold a grand party meeting to address their reservation; otherwise, the party will split into groups due to the wrong policies of the Chief Minister.

He said that the matter is not only about the dissident members but even the Shahram Tarakai family and other Cabinet members are also against the Chief Minister’s policies.

He said that the dissident members are the stake holders of the party and would not leave the party to self-centred and opportunists people.

He said that due to the incompetency of Khattak, the number of seats reducing with each passing day and the day is not far when the joint Opposition would be able to bring their unanimous candidate for the Leader of the House.

He went on to state that the dissident members have decided to adopt wait and see policy after expelling of the Qaumi Watan Party from the coalition.

He said that the dissident members would not allow splitting the party into further groups, but would try to appraise the party Chairman Imran Khan regarding their existing issues and lack of funds for their developmental projects.

After expelling the Qaumi Watan Party, PTI left with 61 seats having a single party coalition of the Jamaat-e-Islami with seven seats.

The total strength of the ruling coalition is 68 instead of required members 63 for making the government.

However, if the joint Opposition and dissident members decided to bring the no confidence motion on the Chief Minister, PTI majority may turn into minority.