SARGODHA - As many as 13 public toilets have been built across Sargodha Division while 11 are under-construction which will be completed by next month.

According to official sources, the public toilets have been designed with separate portion for men and women and are fully tiled with all modern requisite accessories.

In a simple ceremony held at commissioner's office, the completed toilets were handed over to the agencies concerned including Sargodha Municipal Committee, PHA, DHQ Hospital and the District Government. The ceremony was attended by the Sargodha deputy commissioner, Mayor and the PHA director general.

XEN Local Government, focal person of the project, informed the participants that under directives from Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob, these 24 public toilets out of which 13 are in Sargodha, four in Khushab, three in Mianwali and four in Bhakkar are being built with savings from the CM special packages and district government funds.

In Sargodha city, five public toilets are located in DHQ Hospital, Rehmatul Alameen Park, Block No-6, Khushab Road and Tehsil Office. The agencies concerned will be responsible for their repair and maintenance.–Staff Reporter