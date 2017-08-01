SIALKOT - As heavy rain lashed Sialkot region the whole day intermittently, the low lying urban and rural areas were inundated with rainwater on Monday.

The rainwater flooded the region paralysing the life as all the trade and business activities remained halted. Dozens of public transport vehicles including cars, auto rickshaws, mini trucks and motorcycles remained struck in the rainwater on almost all the city roads in Sialkot.

Several people were found swimming in the inundated roads. It was cloudy with the loud thunders. The areas remained submerged with rainwater and sewerage as the local municipalities' staff remained miserably failed to spill out the water. The situation also posed flood threats.

The knee-deep water entered the houses and the factories in Small Industrial Estate Sialkot due to which the people remained busy in wiping out water. The rail track between Sialkot and Pasrur and Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad remained inundated due to the torrential rain.

In Sialkot, Model Town, Mag Town, Muslim Town, Pakka Garha, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Pak Pura, People's Colony, Small Industrial estate Sialkot, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Bano Bazaar Lehaai Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Jandar Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road.

The other affected are Sialkot railway station, district jail and all the main and link roads leading to the Sialkot International Airport.

The concerned officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more widespread rain in the region and in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt expressed grave concern and dismay over the poor performance of the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC).

He said that the SWMC has miserably failed to ensure the cleanliness of Sialkot city due to which big trash heaps could be seen almost everywhere in Sialkot city.

He was addressing a meeting at Sialkot DC office. He reviewed the performance of SWMC and cleanliness situation in Sialkot city. He directed the officials of the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) and Sialkot Municipal Corporation to ensure early lifting of trash heaps from all parts of the Sialkot city and ensure their early dumping at the suitable places in outskirts of Sialkot city.

He also directed the officials to ensure early repairing of all the broken tractor-trolleys. He said that it was the prime obligation of the local bodies to provide better cleanliness facilities to the local people, saying that no official hurdles would be tolerated, in this regard.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Bashir Ahmed said that the Sialkot Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs170 million for the purchase of land in outskirts of Sialkot city for establishing a trash and garbage dumping point there. There was no proper trash dumping point in Sialkot for the last several decades.

Deputy Mayor added that the Sialkot had been lacking any garbage dumping point for the last several decades, due to which the Corporation's sanitation staff had also been facing a great ordeal in dumping Sialkot city's garbage trash at any suitable land for the purpose.

He said that the Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs170 million for establishing a dumping point as the concerned officials have also started searching the suitable land in outskirts of Sialkot city for this purpose.