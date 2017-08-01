MULTAN-Nazim-e-Ala of Wifaq ul Madaris al-Arabia Pakistan Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalindhri has said that goals like prosperity and a strong democracy cannot be achieved without eliminating religious and political prejudices from the country.

Talking to the media after condoling the death of Kh Rizwan Alam, senior vice president of PPP South Punjab, at his residence on Monday, he said that the nation is divided into many religious, political, lingual and regional groups and the people preferred their personal gains to national interest. He maintained that the political upheaval had become a culture in the country as a result of which might is right became the rule of the day. He regretted that the people slit one another's throats on the basis of faith and politics. He said that Islam teaches the lesson of love, affection, unity and tolerance, adding that the country can be put on path to progress and prosperity by promoting tolerance in the society.

Mentally-retarded girl raped

TOBA TEK SINGH-A youth allegedly raped a teenaged mentally-retarded girl in Chak 296 GB on Monday. Jannat Bibi, other of the affected girl told police that the suspect Younis entered her house when she had gone to bazaar for shopping. The suspected overpowered her 16-year-old mentally-retard daughter and raped her. Toba City Police SHO Arif Watto told the media that the accused has fled away from the village, but the police managed to arrest him later.

WOMAN ROBBED

A girl along with her accomplice allegedly looted a woman here on Monday. Farzana Razzaq, the victim, told the city police that she was on her way for shopping on Jhang Road. In the meanwhile, a car stopped near her and a girl came out who forced her into the car. The girl and her accomplice, riding the car, took her towards Chak 382/JB, some 7km away from the city where she and her accomplice snatched cash and gold ornaments worth more than Rs350,000 from her. Later, the suspects threw her away out of the car and sped off.

The police have launched further investigation.