Keeping in view the unusual rise in reported dengue cases throughout the province, the locals and the federal government have been appealed by the KP’s health department to take safety measures against a possible epidemic of the virus.

A letter has been issued by the department to the government to launch legitimate awareness campaigns.

The letter also requests the government to help health departments in implementing precautionary measures and control.

The letter read, “Prevent mosquitoes from breeding as these mosquitoes can breed in anything which can hold water including tyres, pots, cooling system, and discarded tins. Therefore, regular inspection, cleaning and drainage should be observed.”