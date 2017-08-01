GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on the rampage as various citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 24 hits occurred across the district here over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, in Nowshera Virkan police limits, armed men looted Rs40,000, two cellphones from Sadiq, in the remit of Baghbanpura police, bandits snatched Rs27,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from a woman; in Ghakkar Mandi, robbers snatched Rs25,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Naeem; in Model Town area, Sikandar was deprived of Rs40,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint; in Sohdra, armed men took away Rs65,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Riaz; on College Road, dacoits looted Rs20,000, cellphone from Saghir Ahmed; in Cantt area, bandits snatched Rs35,000 and cellphone from Jamshed; and in Kamoki Saddr area, Zafar Cheema was deprived of Rs60,000 and two cellphones.

Similarly in Tatlewali, armed men snatched Rs25,000 and two cellphones from Shafqat; on Sui Gas Office Road, Baber was deprived of Rs27,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments at gunpoint while three robbers entered the shop of Ramzan in Khiali area and looted Rs15,000 and other valuables. In Qilla Didar Singh dacoits took away Rs70,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Waqas; at Ladhewala, robbers looted Rs12,000, motorcycle and cellphone from Muzammal and in Qilla Didar Singh, bandits snatched Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Ashir Butt.

In theft incidents thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, laptops and other valuables from the houses of Naeemur Rehman, Azmat, Rizwan, Shahinshah, Ilyas and Nawaz, while car of Fayyaz and motorcycles of Hasnain and Zubair were stolen from different places.

GANG BUST

CIA Police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and recovered cash, cellphones and illegal arms here the other day.

DSP CIA Imran Abbas Chadhar while talking to the media said that Kala dacoit gang had been involved in dozens of robbery and theft incidents while police using modern techniques traced out the gang and arrested its three members including Asif, Shaoib and Sadam. Police also recovered R 200,000, cellphones and illegal arms from them.