SIALKOT - The district council approved developmental fund worth Rs330 million to ensure early provision of basic facilities to the inhabitants of at least 550 villages of Sialkot district. Talking to media, DC Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich said that the District Council has also released special funds worth Rs1 million for each union council in the district. She said that the funds would be utilised for rehabilitation of shabby streets, link roads and construction of boundary walls around the local graveyards. She said that construction work on these projects would begin in the start of August 2017 and would be completed in three months.