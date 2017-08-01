Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued an official announcement on statement of Imran Khan regarding Panama papers and Justice Saeed Khosa’s 'request' to bring the case to court.

In the official clarification, the apex court mentioned that Justice Khosa has never met Imran Khan.

“Neither both know each other personally,” the statement mentioned. “Some words from interview of Imran Khan were reported after twisting,” SC stated.

The top court further mentioned that the statements of Justice Khosa were reported by media on November 1st as they were made in an open court.