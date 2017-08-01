SIALKOT - The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed grave concerns over the levy of 6 percent sales tax and 2 percent value addition tax on the commercial import of fabric under SRO 584(I)/2017 from today.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that exports were already declining due to various factors and the government was implementing taxes on inputs and raw material instead of providing relief for the export industry.

He added that it would ultimately add to the production cost and export competitiveness of Pakistan-made products would be affected. He said that zero rating on five export oriented sectors should also be implemented in true sense.

He expressed grave concerns over the charging of the sales tax from the commercial importers, saying that it would neither be adjustable nor refundable. He said that it would impact the exporters financially.

"The exporters quote their prices to foreign customers on the basis of prevailing tax regime and such changes in the tax system would leave them helpless in completion of their booked export orders," he added. He emphasised that the government should immediately intervene in the matter and issue instructions to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)to withdraw SRO 584(I)/2017 to provide relief for the value added textile export industry. He said that immediate action could help save the export industry.