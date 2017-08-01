ISLAMABAD - The nomination of Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of permanent premiership has made the federal bureaucracy nervous as the younger Sharif is known as a strict administrator.

However, according to sources, several babus from Punjab have started scrambling for positions in the federal bureaucracy ahead of the young Sharif taking charge of the office.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as the permanent candidate for the slot of prime minister after the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court last week.

A federal secretary, who had served with Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab, said the chief minister keeps the bureaucrats on their toes all the time as his strategy in the province is based on the fire-fighting approach.” He said this approach can work in a province, but at the Centre bureaucracy is more involved in policymaking, so fire-fighting style cannot work here.

“He will have to change his policy otherwise it will be problematic both for him and the bureaucracy. He will have to face a totally different bureaucracy in Islamabad,” the official said.

He averred there are officers in the federal bureaucracy not only from the Punjab but also from all parts of Pakistan. “It will not be easy for all bureaucrats to digest his speed. Shehbaz Sharif also needs to be mindful when dealing with bureaucrats from different parts,” he added.

The federal secretary maintained it is the usual style of Shehbaz Sharif to get results of the given tasks within the timeframe, adding he does not tolerate negligence of officers. He said Shehbaz may bring his team from Punjab and give them key assignments.

Talking to The Nation, a senior officer of the Establishment Division said the federal government had failed to streamline issues of the bureaucracy at the national level in the last four years. He was optimistic that these issues would be resolved under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

He lamented former PM Sharif did not look into the issues of bureaucrats and only relied on his secretary, Fawad Hassan Fawad, who allegedly manipulated the posting and transfers and preferred junior officers over seniors for several slots of additional secretary in charge of different ministries. He pointed out 13 posts of grade-22 in different divisions/ministries have been lying vacant for the last several years. He added the meeting of the high-powered selection board has been pending for the last one month as it was scheduled to be held in the last week of June. He further said notifications regarding promotions on the recommendations of the Central Selection Board and departmental selection committee meetings are still in doldrums.

Sources said Fawad Hassan Fawad is also among the officers who will get promotion to grade-22 in next meeting. They said senior officers have started lobbying to get vacant lucrative posts.

On the other hand, the federal government on Monday transferred four grade-20 officers from different service groups and assigned them new assignments.