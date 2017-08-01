KARACHI: Sindh Apex Committee will be holding a special meeting today in Karachi.

To discuss the progress of the National Action Plan (NAP) and security situation, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed will attend the meeting, which is to be held at 3pm at the Chief Minister House.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, who is presently in Islamabad will remain absent from the meeting. Some sources say, however that the Governor has not been invited to the meeting.

Apex committee last convened on July 4th to assess NAP’s progress. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended this meeting and showed satisfaction over the improvement of law and order in the area.

Improvements in the internal functioning of Sindh police were suggested by General Bajwa, to include induction on merit, availability of young trained leadership and the strengthening of its leadership.