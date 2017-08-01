FAISALABAD:-The suspected killer of a known gynaecologist Dr Mehmood Aleem died under mysterious circumstances in jail. According to media reports, the Faisalabad police had arrested two suspects - Mian Irfan and Amanullah for their alleged involvement in the killing of known gynaecologist Dr Mehmood Aleem and both the suspects had confessed to the crime during investigation. Police had registered a case against them and shifted the alleged killers to jail wherefrom one of them - Mian Irfan was later shifted to Jail hospital due to heart ailment.



During investigation, Irfan said that his daughter was married to the elder son of Dr Mehmood Aleem who divorced her five months after the wedding. Upon which, he got infuriated and killed the doctor to settle a score, the suspected had informed the investigators.