QUETTA - At least two people were held as Frontier Corps (FC) Monday thwarted a major terrorist attack in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. “The FC Balochistan foiled a major terrorist activity in Balochistan by recovering 2000 kg explosives from a vehicle through a special intelligence based operation (IBO) in Spin Tezha, Killa Abdullah and two suspects have also been apprehended,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a press release. While the security forces also nabbed 11 suspects in search operation in Quetta last day.