RAWALPINDI: Police reported two women were shot dead over a land dispute in Kalar Syedan today.

Ms Saffia and her daughter-in-law Ms Sadia were gunned down by their relative who was their neighbour in Dhoke Mehrban.

Son of Saffia, Sakhawat Hussain, complained to the police that the accused was laying concrete in the street which did not go well with the two women who tried to stop him that led to an argument among them.

“After having quarrel with the two women the murderer went onto the rooftop of his house and opened fire on both the women killing them on the spot” said SI Anwar Javaid investigation officer.

He added that the alleged murderer who was in his 70s and a retired army man later disappears.