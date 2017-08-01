KASUR- A woman was killed while a man sustained critical injuries in collision between two motorcycles at Zafar Railway Crossing here the other day. According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, Shahid Iqbal along with his relative Muavia was on the way on a motorbike. Near Zafar Railway Crossing in Kot Radha Kishan, the motorcycle collided head-on with another bike. Resultantly, Muavia was killed on the spot due to head injury while Shahid was shifted to hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Aug-2017 here.
Woman killed in collision
