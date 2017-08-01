KASUR- A woman was killed while a man sustained critical injuries in collision between two motorcycles at Zafar Railway Crossing here the other day. According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, Shahid Iqbal along with his relative Muavia was on the way on a motorbike. Near Zafar Railway Crossing in Kot Radha Kishan, the motorcycle collided head-on with another bike. Resultantly, Muavia was killed on the spot due to head injury while Shahid was shifted to hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.