The United Nations World Food Programme put forth a report named “Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment of Returned Households Residing in FATA” on Monday in Islamabad.

The report stated that the food security of the repatriated IDPs of FATA has seen a significant improvement since 2014.

The Additional Chief Secretary FATA Dr. Fida Muhammad Wazir was present at the event. She said that through the efforts of the government about two hundred fifty thousand displaced families have been sent home, however currently fifty thousand families are still displaced and living far from their homes.