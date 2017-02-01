ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the overall law and order situation in the country with specific reference to ongoing military operations.

Gen Bajwa, who called on the prime minister here, also briefed the premier on the ongoing Zarb-e-Azb operation and the rehabilitation of the temporarily displaced persons in the tribal areas.

Both the prime minister and the army chief also discussed the implementation of the National Action Plan and the future course of action against militants in settled areas of the country.

Pak-Afghan relations, the situation on borders and matters relating to the return of Afghan refugees also figured in during the meeting, a government source said.

According to officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, during the interaction, the prevailing law and order situation came under discussion with both the leaders reiterating the commitment not to let terrorists to use country’s soil against any other country.