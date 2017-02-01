SHEIKHUPURA-Four highwaymen hijacked a cooking oil-laden trailer to unknown location, throwing its driver, cleaner and helper on road.

The incident occurred here near Faisalabad Bypass in the remit of Housing Colony Police on Tuesday.

The police sources said the cook oil-laden trailer worth more than Rs40 million.

According to police, the trailer, being driven by driver Zahid Islam, was the way to Sheikhupura and Muridke from Karachi to deliver a consignment of 5,000 cartons of cooking oil. In the limits of Housing Colony Police, four outlaws intercepted and boarded the vehicle. Later they took it away on Muridke road, throwing the driver and two other helpers out of the vehicle. No clue could be found about whereabouts of the consignment-laden vehicle till filing of this report. The Housing Colony Police have started investigation.