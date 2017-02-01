MULTAN-The Punjab government has empowered Deputy Commissioners to carry out monitoring of colleges, The Nation has learnt.

Sources disclosed that the Deputy Commissioners had been given the task by the Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to carry out sudden visits of the colleges and check the classrooms. Sources added that the Deputy Commissioners would prepare reports regarding absent teachers and send to the Punjab Government.

Education sources said that the reports regarding college teachers’ absence from their classes during class time and serving at different academies prompted the provincial government to take this action. Sources added that the government concluded that the reason behind poor results of government colleges in BA/BSc and FA/FSC was absence of teachers. “In order to check this practice, the government has decided to engage district administration,” sources said.